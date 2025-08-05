Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla sends loving message to German moments after he reaches Canadian Open SF

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, dropped a sweet reaction after the former reached the semi-final round of the Canadian Open. The couple has been dating each other since 2021 and has also been each other's support system since then.

Zverev is currently competing at the National Bank Open and has delivered some impressive performances to become a semi-finalist. He was last seen in competition with Alexei Popyrin in the quarter-final round on July 4, 2025, where the German dominated the showdown and earned a stellar 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 win.

Just moments after this staunch win, the German's girlfriend, Thomalla, immediately posted a story about his victory on Instagram, showcasing her support. She reshared a post by Tennis TV about her partner becoming the semi-finalist and shared a short yet loving message by adding a red heart emoji.

"❤️"

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

The semi-final round of the Canadian Open is scheduled to take place on August 7; however, the contender is yet to be decided. Amid the German's ongoing campaign, his girlfriend recently showed off her chic new look after getting a blonde makeover.

When Alexander Zverev opened up about how his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla's presence affects his game

Alexander Zverev once sat for an interview with a German tennis magazine in December 2021, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his bond with his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. He revealed that her presence makes him play extremely well and also stated that she gives him 'peace and security.' (as quoted by tennisuptodate)

"Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," said Alexander Zverev.

Reportedly, Zverev and Thomalla met each other through a mutual friend, and after hitting it off immediately, they started dating in 2021. The latter has been frequently seen cheering for the player from the audience box and travels with him everywhere for his matches.

Alexander Zverev opened his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he reached the finals but fell short of claiming the title as Jannik Sinner lifted the trophy with a straight three-set (6-3, 7-6, 6-3) win. His girlfriend traveled with him to Australia as well, and following this campaign, they were spotted in South America ahead of the player's Argentina Open run.

