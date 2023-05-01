Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shares her delight at German's emphatic Madrid Open 3R victory

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shared her delight at his dominant win over Hugo Grenier at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open.

After a thrilling match against Roberto Carballes Baena to commence his campaign in Madrid, Zverev put on a commanding performance against Grenier in the third round. He secured a 6-1, 6-0 victory over the Frenchman in a mere 55 minutes, striking 26 winners and winning 86% of the net points.

The former World No. 2 put on a strong serving performance as well, missing his first serve for the first time after 35 minutes into the match.

Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla was thrilled with the German's performance and she took to social to share her joy.

"Meanwhile in Madrid," she wrote on her Instagram story followed by a red heart emoji.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Zverev now holds a 21-3 win-loss record at the Madrid Masters event, having reached the quarterfinals in each of his previous five appearances. The former World No. 2 has won the title in Madrid on two previous occasions, in 2019 and 2021.

Alexander Zverev will take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid Open 4R

Zverev at the 2023 Madrid Open

Speaking after his defeat of Hugo Grenier in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open, Alexander Zverev stated that he was thrilled with his performance and composure during the win.

"Today I felt great. Maybe Hugo was a bit nervous, first time in the third round at a [ATP] Masters [1000] and that is big for any player. In general I am happy that I kept my composure and that I am through," he said in his post-match interview.

When asked about taking on the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov, the German deemed them both "great players." However, he stated that fans would be looking forward to another clash with Alcaraz.

"Both of those players are great players. It is going to be difficult no matter who it is against. Of course with Carlos that would be a matchup people would look forward to. We played in the final here last year, played a massive match at [Roland Garros] before I got injured," he added.

Alcaraz defeated Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5 to continue his title defense. With his win, the Spaniard set up a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final, where he defeated Zverev in straight sets to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

Zverev leads 3-1 in his head-to-head against Alcaraz, with his most recent victory coming in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

