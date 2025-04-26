Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia turns up the glamor in all-black look in new mirror selfie

Sophia Thomalla, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, has posted a glamorous selfie from her dating show Are You The One. Zverev is in Madrid preparing for his opening match in the Madrid Open title while Thomalla fulfills her broadcasting duties back in Germany, where the couple is from.

Zverev and Thomalla have been a couple since 2021. Thomalla is an actress, model, influencer, and TV star who first became famous in 2014 when she joined Are You The One, the German version of the US dating show. Thomalla is also an influencer who often uses her social media platforms to post about life on the ATP tour.

Sophia Thomalla posted a selfie after filming the first episode of its new season. At the end of each episode, the contestants pair up for a "matching night" and find out how many perfect matches they have. Thomalla was wearing a glamorous black dress, and captioned the image:

"First matching night of the year"

Sophia Thomalla IG Story | Source: Sophia Thomalla Instagram/@sophuathomalla

While Sophia Thomalla is filming, Alexander Zverev is trying to edge closer to Jannik Sinner's World No. 1 spot. The Italian is on enforced leave from the tour after failing a drug test but returns to competition next month.

Sophia Thomalla has helped Alexander Zverev rise up the tennis rankings

BMW Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Former German Playboy model SophiaThomalla was once ranked third on FHM's list of their sexiest women of 2010. She's also been a highly vocal and visible supporter of women's rights in her home country. Zverev was interviewed in 2021 by the German tennis magazine, tennismagazin.de, and gave Thomalla due credit for her influence on his tennis:

“Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now. But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

After a slow start to 2025, Zverev got his season back on track last week with an impressive victory in the BMW Open, where he beat American Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 in the final. The World No. 2 easily defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Madrid Open yesterday, and now plays Alejandro Davidovich tomorrow for a place in the fourth round.

