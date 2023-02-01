Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shows support as ATP acquits German of domestic abuse allegations made by ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla has publicly shown her support after the 25-year-old was acquitted by the ATP after his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova’s accused him of domestic violence.

The ATP investigated the German tennis player after the allegations made by Sharypova came to light in 2020. However, after a thorough investigation, the governing body of men's tennis found insufficient evidence to take disciplinary action against Zverev.

In a statement released on Tuesday (January 31), they stated that Zverev will not be disciplined for the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

“A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP,” the statement by ATP read.

Alexander Zverev further released a personal statement reiterating his innocence and confirming his cooperation.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me," Zverev said. "I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter."

He also voiced his relief at the case's resolution and thanked his family and loved ones for their continued support.

"I am grateful that this is finally resolved and my priority now is recovering from injury and concentrating on what I love most in this world - tennis. I want to thank my friends, family and fans for their ongoing support," Zverev said.

Since his fall out with Olya Sharypova, the Olympic gold medalist briefly dated German model Brenda Patea, with whom he shares a daughter (born in 2021). However, since 2021, Zverev has been in a relationship with German model, actress and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla.

Thomalla has been very supportive of the former World No. 2 and has been by his side during his highs and lows. After ATP’s announcement, she showed her support for Zverev by taking to social media and reposting his personal statement voicing his innocence.

"It's going to be a long way back" - Boris Becker on Alexander Zverev's return from injury

Boris Becker believes Alexander Zverev can return to his original form.

Alexander Zverev has big shoes to fill, with the likes of 22-time Grand Slam champion Seffi Graf and six-time Major winner Boris Becker hailing from Germany.

The 25-year-old is slowly regaining his footing after suffering a devastating ankle injury in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The former World No. 2 was unable to score wins in his first official tournament since injury - the 2023 United Cup. He, however, managed to score a sole victory at the 2023 Australian Open before being knocked out by American Michael Mmoh in the second round.

Speaking about Zverev's comeback, compatriot and legend Boris Becker suggested that having him play at his best level was a big ask, but it was a realistic possibility when paired with an appropriate attitude.

"It's going to be a long way back. I think it's possible because he has the right attitude. However, it will be more difficult than two or three years ago. Sascha needs patience, has to play tournaments," he said.

