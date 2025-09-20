Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, showed off her stunning all-white look by the beach as she posed during the shoot of her new reality show. She is currently hosting the latest season of "Are You The One? Realitystars in Love" on RTL+, which is a matchmaking show that started on August 13.

Zverev and Thomalla have been dating since 2020 and have had many public appearances together. She also appeared in the second season of Netflix's tennis docuseries, Break Point, in an episode narrating the German's struggle with injury in 2023, followed by the story of his comeback.

During the shoot for the reality show, Thomalla posted an image of herself on her Instagram stories. She posed in a white crop top outfit, complemented with a slick-back ponytail and minimal accessories. She also added a fun element in the picture, posing with a small umbrella by the beach.

Screenshot via stories @sophiathomalla on Instagram dated September 21, 2025.

A few days back, Alexander Zverev spent some quality time with Thomalla after his US Open campaign. The duo travelled to Monte Carlo, Monaco, and treated fans to some cozied-up images. The German is currently competing at the Laver Cup, representing team Europe alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

When Alexander Zverev credited girlfriend Sophia for unwavering support

Currently ranked no. 3 in the PIF ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev, credited his success to his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, in a 2021 interview. Speaking to German media outlet Tennis Magazin, the 28-year-old said:

"I think it's always very important for tennis players to have someone by their side. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security."

Zverev also credited his father, Alexander Zverev Sr, and said that coaching with his father for over two decades and putting in immense hard work was the reason behind his success.

"Ultimately, I'm the deciding factor. Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get where I am now," he added.

Zverev continued:

"But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue to be the case next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet." (translated from German)

The German didn't have a glorious run at the Grand Slams this year, but managed to win the ATP 500 title in Munich (BMW Open) in April.

