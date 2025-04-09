Alexander Zverev's model girlfriend Sophia shows off her gym progress with mirror selfie

Sophia Thomalla, the girlfriend of World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, has posted a glamorous selfie from a gym session. Thomalla and German compatriot Zverev have been together since 2021, and the actress, model, and TV presenter often posts to her various platforms about their life on the ATP Tour.

Thomalla was born into a theatrical family - both her parents are actors. She became famous in Germany in 2014, when she took part in a German adaptation of the reality TV dating show, Are You The One. Before dating Zverev, she was in a series of high-profile relationships, including with British musician Gavin Rossdale.

The couple is currently in Monte Carlo, where Zverev was beaten in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters by Italian Matteo Berrettini yesterday. Following this, Thomalla posted an image on her Instagram stories in which she's posing glamorously in front of a mirror in her gym gear. The post is captioned, simply, with one word:

"Gym"

Sophia Thomalla's story - Source: via @sophiathomalla on Instagram

Alexander Zverev has had a difficult start to 2025. The World No. 2 was expected to launch an assault on the No. 1 spot while Jannik Sinner served a three-month ban, but has failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Zverev has only reached two quarterfinals since Sinner put him to the sword in January's Australian Open final.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla are a power couple of the ATP Tour

Taste Of Tennis Indian Wells 2024 - Source: Getty

35-year-old Thomalla has been a steadying influence in Alexander Zverev's life. A one-time German playboy model, she was ranked third in FHM's sexiest women of 2010 list. In 2016, she served on the jury of the dance show Dance Dance Dance, and she has been an outspoken advocate of women's rights in her native Germany.

In 2021, Zverev told the German tennis magazine, tennismagazin.de, that Thomalla has played a big part in his rise up the tennis rankings:

“I think it's always very important for tennis players to have someone by their side. But ultimately, I'm the deciding factor. Over the last 20 years, I've put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I've done everything to get to where I am now."

"But of course, you can see that for the first time, I have a partner who supports me. I'm playing extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue next year, and maybe even improve. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," he added.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla are frequently spotted together on the ATP Tour. Before the Monte Carlo Masters, Thomalla shared a story of her and Zverev at the exhibition event in the Indian Wells Garden arena.

