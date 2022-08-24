Alexander Zverev reveals his comeback plans after being sidelined with ankle injury 

Alexander Zverev has shared an important update with tennis fans regarding his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in June earlier this year. While competing for a maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev’s progress was cut short in the semifinals of the French Open against Rafael Nadal.

The German had to retire mid-match after he suffered a freak injury to his ankle and tore several ligaments. He has been in rehab and recuperating ever since.

After recently pulling out of the US Open, the 25-year-old took to social media to shed light on the reasons behind his decision. He stated that while he was recovering well, he didn’t want to risk playing long matches at a Grand Slam immediately upon his return.

“Hey guys. Just a little update. Just wanted to tell you guys that the recovery is going extremely well and I’m super happy about where I am right now. But unfortunately, I will not come to New York this year,” he announced, adding, “It was a very tough decision but the way the recovery is going, and how well everything is, I just don’t want to take the risks right now and play a best of five-set match as my first match back.”

Zverev reached his only Grand Slam final at the 2020 US Open where he lost the encounter by narrow margins to Dominic Thiem in the deciding tie-break 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

“Yaa, of course I will miss it. Of course, I will be watching from far away. Unfortunately, I didn’t have another week or two where I would have been one hundred percent ready but it is how it is,” he stated.

The World No. 2 also shared news regarding his return to action.

“I’m hoping to see everybody at the Davis Cup and I’m looking forward to being back as soon as possible so have fun and hopefully everybody will have a good US Open,” he concluded.

The German will represent his country in the Davis Cup, which is set to be held from September 13-18 in his hometown of Hamburg.

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz likely to leapfrog Alexander Zverev in ATP rankings after 2022 US Open

The Spaniards are likely to leapfrong Alexander Zverevin the ATP rankings.

A lot is on the line for the top four seeds at this year's US Open. World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev will have 2000 points to defend at Flushing Meadows. Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, will lose the 720 points he earned from his semifinal showing at the tournament last year.

Rafael Nadal, who has no points to defend as he didn't take part in last year's edition, is 130 points behind Zverev and could go past him in the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has 360 points to defend after reaching the quarterfinals in New York last year. He trails the German by 570 points. Should the young Spaniard repeat his previous year's feat or better it, he would go past Zverev in the ranking table.

