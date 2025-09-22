Legend Jimmy Connors has recently given a heads-up to Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, while highlighting the rising dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Grand Slam tournaments. The iconic player further reflected his thoughts on the dynamics of younger and older players.

Ad

Jimmy Connors led a prestigious career in the sport for more than two decades, clinching a record 109 men's singles Open Era titles, including eight major titles. Apart from these feats, he won two major titles in the doubles category and achieved other notable accomplishments. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1998.

During the recent podcast episode of 'Advantage Connors' with his son, Brett Connors, who works as a producer for Tennis Channel, Connors shared his thoughts on the growing dominance of current ATP World No. 1 and 2, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, in the Grand Slams, giving caution to both Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas and other players.

Ad

Trending

"It's all about court awareness and I think the younger kids coming in up now are becoming smarter and that understanding the court awareness and what it means to, to be able to get inside the court, Alcaraz (Carlos) for sure, for sure understands that and at a very young age," he mentioned. (15:17 onwards)

Ad

He continued:

"You know, the other guys, the older guys now, Zverev (Alexander), Tsitsipas (Stefanos), they better catch on in a hurry, because if not then, as we talked about they are looking both ways, the guys in front, the guys in back and their time of having a chance to win a grand slam, the door's closing pretty quick."

Ad

Apart from his playing career, the author and tennis commentator, Connors, had coached former icons, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Alexander Zverev reflects on his injury after his 2025 US Open tournament run

Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The current World No. 3, Alexander Zverev, concluded his 2025 US Open journey with a third-round loss to Canadian talent, Felix Auger-Aliassime. He was recently seen in action at the 2025 Laver Cup tournament with Team Europe and was defeated by World No. 5 Taylor Fritz in his second singles match.

Ad

"I couldn't practice for about two weeks after the US Open due to my back injury, I had to do a couple of infiltrations. The situation is under control for the moment, we hope there will be no worsening," he mentioned via Tennis World USA.

Zverev's team, which included Alcaraz and others, lost the 2025 Laver Cup title to Team World featuring Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and other elite players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More