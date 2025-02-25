Alexander Zverev takes sly dig at quality of balls used by ATP Tour with blunt comparison to rubber balls in soft tennis

Alexander Zverev has taken a jab at the quality of tennis balls used by the ATP Tour. The German has previously expressed his belief that the balls were to blame for the increases in injuries among players.

Zverev last competed at the 2025 Rio Open, reaching the quarterfinals before suffering a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Francisco Comesana. The World No. 2 will take the court at the Mexican Open next, continuing his quest to win his first title of the season.

Ahead of his opening match at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Alexander Zverev's attention was caught by a game of soft tennis, which is played with soft rubber balls instead of traditional tennis balls.

Reacting to the clip of a soft tennis rally on social media, the 27-year-old took a sly swipe at the quality of the balls used on tour this year by comparing them to the rubber balls.

"Seems like normal 2025 tennis balls to me," Zverev posted on his Instagram story.

Alexander Zverev's Instagram story

Zverev's jab doesn't come as a surprise, since he has blamed the "dead" balls employed by the ATP for elbow and wrist issues becoming more and more prevalent among players.

"I think the balls are not helping. They're dead. We've been having this discussion for I don't know how long," Zverev said in a press conference at the 2025 United Cup. "A lot of players nowadays have elbow issues, wrist issues, because that kind of subject, which wasn't the case maybe 15, 20 years ago, or 10 years ago when I started."

Like Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz has called out ATP over the tennis balls: "Something needs to change"

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is not the only player with complaints about the tennis balls, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev also calling out the ATP.

During a press conference at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, Alcaraz expressed frustration with the constant change in tennis balls used on the tour. The Spaniard cited the increasing number of elbow and shoulder injuries among players and emphasized the need for something to change.

"I think last year there were many injuries, many players with elbow or shoulder issues. Something needs to change. I know they will change it. Every week, practically every week, we have different balls, different conditions, so it's complicated to adapt to them," Alcaraz said.

Following his quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open, Carlos Alcaraz will return to the court for his title defense at the Indian Wells Masters. Meanwhile, Zverev will square off against Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the Mexican Open.

