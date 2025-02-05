Carlos Alcaraz makes honest admission about constant changes in balls & conditions on ATP Tour: "Something needs to change"

Carlos Alcaraz has addressed the challenges posed by the varying balls and conditions across the tour, contributing to injuries among players. The Spaniard called for change, expressed confidence that adjustments would be made, and assured that he had not experienced any physical issues so far.

On Tuesday, February 4, Alcaraz took on Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The top seed was eyeing revenge against the Dutchman who defeated him early at the US Open last year.

Alcaraz faced a tough challenge from the Dutch wild card, who managed to take a set but couldn't replicate his New York success. The Spaniard prevailed 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 in a hard-fought battle lasting two hours and 33 minutes.

Trending

During the post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked about the constantly changing balls and conditions on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard acknowledged the challenges of adapting each week but remained optimistic that changes would be made.

"I think last year there were many injuries, many players with elbow or shoulder issues. Something needs to change. I know they will change it. Every week, practically every week, we have different balls, different conditions, so it's complicated to adapt to them," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"However, we are here to give our best and give the best of ourselves. I have not had physical problems because of it so far, I work every day to be in shape, right now I'm fine," he added.

Several ATP stars, including Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur, have complained about the balls used in the past few years. Players like Stanislas Wawrinka, Zizou Bergs, and Taylor Fritz acknowledged that the constant ball changes have contributed to injuries. Daniil Medvedev has also constantly brought light to the issue.

Carlos Alcaraz 'had good training to adapt' but new balls in Rotterdam have still caused him problems

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

In the same press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the conditions at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Notably, this is the Spaniard's debut at the event and although he did not want to complain, he admitted it was difficult with the new balls.

"I had good training to adapt, but it was tough. New balls, everything seems to move very fast... and after two or three exchanges, the ball becomes very big and it's a bit difficult to play aggressively with them. Still, I don't want to complain about it; I feel that even so, you can show a good level of tennis," Alcaraz said.

The top seed will face the winner of Andrea Vavassori vs. Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round in Rotterdam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback