Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2024, SF

Top-10 players Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud will clash in a semifinal showdown at the 2024 French Open on Friday (June 7). After back-to-back five set matches, the German scored a routine win over Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals as he beat him 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Zverev has reached the semifinals in Paris for the fourth consecutive year, and for the eighth time at a Major. Ruud was taken to five sets by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round, after which he bagged four-set wins over Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Taylor Fritz.

Ruud was slated to meet defending champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the Serb withdrew from the tournament due to a right knee injury. Thus, the Norwegian made the last four in Paris for the third straight year, this time via a walkover.

Trending

The two have crossed paths four times prior to this. Zverev won their first couple of matches, while Ruud triumphed the next two times. Their previous meeting took place exactly a year ago in the semifinals of the French Open, with the Norwegian coming through in straight sets.

Ruud is aiming to become the first player other than Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer to reach three straight Major finals at a venue in 22 years. As for Zverev, he's eyeing to reach his second Grand Slam final, following his previous runner-up finish at the 2020 US Open.

With a lot on the line for both of them, here are all the details about their upcoming battle:

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud match schedule

Their semifinal contest is scheduled for Friday, June 7. The exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: June 7, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky