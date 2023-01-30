Alexander Zverev will be in top 5 if he reclaims fitness, says John McEnroe

Tennis legend John McEnroe believes that German tennis player Alexander Zverev will return to the top five of the ATP rankings. He has been continuously in the top 10 rankings between July 2017 and November 2022. The American wants Zverev to recover from the ankle injury he incurred at the 2022 French Open and make a strong comeback.

Zverev celebrated his return to the court by playing in the 2023 Australian Open, which concluded on Sunday, January 29. However, the return was short-lived as Sascha faced a second-round defeat to American tennis player Michael Mmoh.

John McEnroe is hopeful that Alexander Zverev will make an incredible return after a full recuperation from his ankle injury.

“If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again. I don't know how long it will take, but it could be a longer process,” said McEnroe to Eurosport.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner believes in Alexander Zverev’s capability to capture a position in the top 5. He wants Zverev to bounce back and reclaim his reputation with his playing prowess.

“It says a lot that Zverev was at eye level with Rafael Nadal at the French Open. I think he was close to a breakthrough. Now he's back, that's positive. But there's still a lack of fitness and self-confidence,” said John McEnroe.

Alexander Zverev to play at Rotterdam in February 2023

2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Alexander Zverev has returned to the playing circuit after suffering an ankle ligament damage at the 2022 French Open. He had to quit his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal after more than three hours of play.

The former World No.2 had to be carried out of the French court by medics in a wheelchair. He returned to the tennis court on crutches and conceded the match.

John McEnroe believes that Zverev suffered a setback at a bad time in his career. He wants Sascha to leave it in the past and move forward.

“Is his ankle 100 percent healthy again? I don't know. I suspect it will be a process for Sascha. I don't want to say that he has to start over, but he will have to be patient. The injury was a big setback for him – and at the worst possible time,” said the former World No. 1.

Zverev will return to Rotterdam in February 2023 to play the Open. His Grand Slam comeback lacked the shine as he suffered a four-set defeat to Mmoh at the Margaret Court Arena. Sascha would like to return to his former informidable self.

Poll : 0 votes