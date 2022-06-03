Watch: Alexander Zverev takes horrible tumble in French Open SF against Rafael Nadal, forced to retire and leave in a wheelchair

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev were closing in on a second consecutive tie-break in their semifinal encounter at the 2022 French Open, before disaster struck the German.

On the last point of the 12th game in the second set, Zverev chased down a forehand struck by the Spaniard. The World No. 3 went for a routine slide, but his foot got caught in the clay, sending him tumbling. The fall was so bad that the German did not even attempt to hide his pain, screaming out in agony after hitting the ground.

(Note: The video below contains visuals of an injury. Viewer discretion is advised)

eolan @brun_oisif #Nadal Alexander Zverev just badly injured himself after a slide. In tears, the German must give up after a solid match. Shocking images. Extract from the French channel France 2. Nadal is shocked. #RolandGarros Alexander Zverev just badly injured himself after a slide. In tears, the German must give up after a solid match. Shocking images. Extract from the French channel France 2. Nadal is shocked. #RolandGarros #Nadal https://t.co/dpK6Mnbvrv

.

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors It looks like Zverev rolled his ankle - he screamed in agony and has been helped off the court in a wheelchair.



Nadal is still on the court, apparently expecting play to continue after medical treatment. It looks like Zverev rolled his ankle - he screamed in agony and has been helped off the court in a wheelchair.Nadal is still on the court, apparently expecting play to continue after medical treatment. https://t.co/8JywhEvEAV

Story continues below ad

The 25-year-old Zverev eventually managed to stand up after a long struggle but could barely take a step without assistance. The tournament organizers came to his aid, bringing out a wheelchair to escort the German off court so he could get the injury looked at by medical staff.

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors #RolandGarros #Zverev The slow motion makes clear that Zverev will probably not come back on the court. The slow motion makes clear that Zverev will probably not come back on the court. 😥 #RolandGarros #Zverev https://t.co/AcCkPntFke

To his credit, Rafael Nadal rushed over to check on the World No. 3, even accompanying him to see the physio later. The Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd also acknowledged the German's efforts by giving him a standing ovation on his way out of the arena.

Story continues below ad

A few minutes later, Alexander Zverev reemerged, thankfully not in a wheelchair this time. However, the 25-year-old had to use crutches to make the short walk from the hallway to the chair umpire, where he officially conveyed that he would be withdrawing from the contest. Once again, he was greeted with a round of loud cheers from the audience.

It was expected, considering the nature of the fall. To put it into context, the fall was so bad that broadcasters initially refrained from showing a replay of the incident.

Story continues below ad

DW Sports @dw_sports



After a match with no end, Alexander Zverev had to retire due to injury, making way for Rafael Nadal to reach the final of the



Chance for a 14th title! 🤯



RAFA HAS DONE IT!After a match with no end, Alexander Zverev had to retire due to injury, making way for Rafael Nadal to reach the final of the #FrenchOpen Chance for a 14th title! 🤯 RAFA HAS DONE IT! 🔥After a match with no end, Alexander Zverev had to retire due to injury, making way for Rafael Nadal to reach the final of the #FrenchOpen.Chance for a 14th title! 🤯🐐 https://t.co/XU6aStLuNV

Nadal, meanwhile, moved on to the final, where he will attempt to lock up a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title.

Rafael Nadal takes on either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the final of the French Open

Rafael Nadal takes on either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the final of the 2022 French Open

Story continues below ad

Following his anticlimactic victory over Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the final of the 2022 French Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion holds the upper hand in head-to-head meetings with Cilic, leading 7-2. He has also won their last two matches. On clay, the pair have met only once before, at the 2011 Italian Open, where the Spaniard won in straight sets.

Nadal has never faced off against, who is being viewed as the favorite to reach Sunday's summit clash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far