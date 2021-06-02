Alexei Popyrin says playing Rafael Nadal on clay "is like a game of chess", claims the "moment got the better" of him

Alexei Popyrin lost his first-round match against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros on Tuesday. Nadal charged to a two-set lead but Popyrin hit back in the third and even held a couple of set points while serving for the set at 5-3.

The Australian double-faulted on his first set point and committed an unforced error on the next to gift Rafael Nadal the break back.

Speaking about the missed opportunity in his post-match press conference, Alexei Popyrin admitted he "fell apart" towards the end of the third set. The Australian said he played well against Rafael Nadal but conceded he could not find an answer to the Spaniard's loopy groundstrokes towards his backhand corner.

"A little disappointed (to miss the set point)," Popyrin said. "I fell apart in the third set. I think it could have brought the match to the fourth set. I should have. I think I have enough experience not to fall apart with that 5-3 and set point.

"Apart from that, I think I played a good game. Playing against Rafa on clay is like a game of chess. He usually hits a very high ball on your backhand and you must know how to counter. This was the whole meeting, basically."

Alexei Popyrin said being a point away from winning a set against Rafael Nadal in Paris made him quite nervous.

"I think the moment got the better of me," he added. "Taking a set from Rafa on the ground, and especially at Roland Garros, is not easy. I had my chance and made a double fault. I think the moment got the better of my head, to tell you the truth."

Playing Rafael Nadal n Philippe-Chatrier is an experience: Alexei Popyrin

Rafael Nadal

Alexei Popyrin claimed playing Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe-Chatrier was an "experience". He also said coming so close to taking a set off the Spanish great was quite an achievement.

"It (playing Rafael Nadal on PC) is an experience, without a doubt," Alexei Popyrin said. "The guy is very solid, what can I say? (laughs) I think this is his clue. It is his favorite court where he likes to play the most and to face him for the first time here, to be so close to taking a set from him, I think it is a good achievement for me, although I am still disappointed."

