Alison Riske-Amritraj, Prakash Amritraj, and tennis fans react to Eugenie Bouchard's traditional Indian saree look

Eugenie Bouchard was recently in India for the Chennai Open and made the most of her trip to the country.

Bouchard posted a video of herself donning a green saree and doing a Bollywood-style spin, much to the delight of her fans in India and around the world.

"My first time in India," Bouchard captioned her post.

Bouchard's traditional Indian look prompted Alison Riske-Amritraj to comment, "she's a local," on Instagram, while Prakash Amritraj aptly stated that "she nailed it."

One fan described Bouchard as the "style queen."

"Genie, you are the style queen," they wrote.

Prakash Amritraj was also seen complimenting Eugenie Bouchard on her outfit, calling it "absolute magic."

"Alright ladies and gentleman, get ready for Instagram to break tonight," said Prakash Amritraj as he welcomed the Canadian into the frame. "Princess, let's have a look. Heyyyy. I gotta say this looks super natural on you."

"Show me the kicks," said Amritraj as he took a look at Bouchard's white sneakers.

"Absolutely magic," he added before the two engaged in an embrace.

One fan liked the fact that Bouchard wore white sneakers with the saree, which the Canadian herself referred to as "the mix and match look."

That's cool with the sneakers, be yourself Genie," they wrote.

Uphill task for Eugenie Bouchard following comeback to the tour

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the 2020 French Open

Eugenie Bouchard, who spent much of 2021 recovering from shoulder surgery, dropped out of the WTA rankings altogether before announcing that she would return to action at Wimbledon 2022 by virtue of her protected ranking.

She changed her mind, however, stating that a "PR entry at a tournament with no ranking points" didn't make sense.

“Due to my shoulder surgery, I get a limited number of protected ranking entries. As much as I love Wimbledon and skipping it makes me sad, using a PR entry at a tournament with no ranking points doesn’t make sense," she tweeted ahead of the Grand Slam.

Bouchard failed to qualify for the 2022 US Open before heading to the Chennai Open.

A win against Joanne Zuger saw her through to the second round where she prevailed over Karman Kaur Thandi. Her run was eventually halted by Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, who beat her in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist, who also reached the semifinals of the French Open and Australian Open the same year, suffered a concussion during the 2015 US Open which impacted her progress significantly thereafter.

