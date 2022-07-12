"All the bad things that happened went through my mind and when I sat on the chair, I just felt huge relief" - Novak Djokovic on his emotional state after winning the Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic has, by his own admission, finally put the demons of his visa debacle in Australia earlier this year to bed, thanks mainly to his title run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. When fans saw the 21-time Grand Slam champion's eyes turn moist after beating Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, those were more tears of relief than joy.

Speaking to Serbian outlet SportKlub (as quoted by Tennis Majors) after his come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory, the World No. 7 remarked that he has been more stressed out these last few months than ever before in his life.

Although he admitted that it was not solely because of the controversy Down Under, the 35-year-old revealed that the criticism he received in the weeks following the incident put him under a lot of pressure.

"All the bad things that happened went through my mind and when I sat on the chair, I just felt huge relief, because emotionally I have been constantly stressed out, like never before in my life – not solely because of what happened in Australia, but because of what followed me afterwards in relation with that, lots of negative comments and provocations from various people," Djokovic said.

As mentally calm and balanced as he usually is, the Serb conceded that the insulting remarks and provocations directed at him took their toll on his mental health. Facing something like this for the first time in his career, Djokovic admitted that he was at a loss trying to get a handle on the situation.

"That is something I have never faced before, so I did not know how to handle it," Djokovic said. "I always strive to do things which make me calm and mentally balanced, but I am a human being after all – there were some very ugly insults, provocations, media constantly reminding me about what happened, and it got to me."

With the Wimbledon trophy now in his hands, though, the former World No. 1 is confident that he can finally let go of that particular mental block. For all these reasons, he revealed that this particular title at SW19 is all the more special to him, since it comes with the added benefit of much-needed relief.

"But I am happy to say that I do not carry that emotional burden for some time now, even more so with this victory. I feel relieved," Djokovic said. "I have had a lot of moments like these in my career and I am grateful for that, but somehow this trophy after everything I went through in Australia [was special]."

"Performance-wise, anything I win from now on is kind of a bonus" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic admitted that anything he wins from now on will be an added bonus for him

During the interview, Novak Djokovic further added that he regards every Grand Slam win with the same fondness that he had for his first title and that they are all special to him in different ways.

Now that he is midway through his 30s, however, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is cautiously optimistic about his chances in the future, remarking that any win from now on would be a welcome bonus. At the same time, he declared that his attitude towards tennis wouldn't change in any way, as he would still look to keep adding to his tally as best as he could.

"I don't take anything for granted, and every victory is like my first, especially at the Grand Slams - because it is the pinnacle of tennis and the achievement of goals as a player," Djokovic said. "Performance-wise, anything I win from now on is kind of a bonus, although I don't necessarily look at things that way. I am very dedicated and devoted to this sport, and completely in love with the whole process."

