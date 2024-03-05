Holger Rune has announced a generous pledge to donate 2,500 DKK (about $364) to Borns Vilkar, a Danish organization that helps vulnerable children, for every ace he hits during the upcoming 2024 Indian Wells tournament.

Rune's mother, Aneke, estimated that the 20-year-old hits around 10 aces per match, which means that he could potentially donate at least 50,000 DKK (about $8,000) to the children's charity during the ATP 1000 tournament, which will be held from March 6 to 17.

Rune, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, has been in excellent form this season, reaching the semifinals or beyond in three out of five tournaments so far. The Dane is coming off a three-set defeat against sixth seed Casper Ruud in the last four at the 2024 Acapulco Open in Mexico.

Rune’s decision to use his powerful serve for a good cause was inspired by his personal encounter with a young boy in Denmark who had been picked up by the police after a domestic disturbance.

Aneke told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that her son was deeply moved by the boy’s situation and wanted to do something to help children like him.

"It made a huge impression on Holger. It was a wakeup call for him. Even in a country like Denmark, where you think that everything is a fairy tale, there are also some stories that are not always rosy. It is very important to him that children should feel good and be happy," Aneke said.

Aneke added that her World No. 7 had seen the harsh realities of child poverty and deprivation in countries where he had traveled for tennis tournaments.

"When we were in South Africa, he saw how some of the children lived in cardboard boxes. In Romania, he has seen barefoot children running around busy roads begging for money. He already saw at an early age that there are many ways to have a child’s life. He has truly seen the world from another side," she added.

Holger Rune also talked about his pledge.

"All children have the right to a safe childhood and an adult to talk to," Rune said. "I myself am very aware of the privileged childhood I have had, and how important it has been to my life and the opportunities I have today. Unfortunately, not everyone is aware of this, and it always makes an incredibly big impression on me when I hear about children who are exposed to failure"

Holger Rune has a 2-3 win-loss record in Indian Wells

Holger Rune at the 2024 Mexican Open

Holger Rune made his debut in Indian Wells in 2021, where he lost in the first round to Mexico's Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets.

In 2022, Rune improved his performance, reaching the second round after defeating Frenchman Ugo Humbert in straight sets. The 20-year-old then lost in three sets to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The following year, Holger Rune reached the third round after receiving a bye in the first. The Dane beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 6-3 in the second round before losing in three sets to Stan Wawrinka in the third.