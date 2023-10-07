"All the good stuff on the other side of tired" - Andre Agassi shows off pickleball skills in intense session with Sam Querrey & others

Andre Agassi recently showed off his pickleball skills in an intense session with former American tennis player Sam Querrey and others.

Agassi has been vocal about his love for the paddle sport, which has recently gained immense popularity in the USA. The former World No. 1 has considerably improved his pickleball skills since the Slam Event in April this year. He has been frequently hitting the courts in preparation for the second edition of the event, scheduled for February 2024.

Taking to social media, Agassi recently shared a clip of himself training alongside Querrey, a former World No. 11. The duo was accompanied by pickleball players Patrick Kawka and Luke Ness.

"All the good stuff is on the other side of tired... these guys can play," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Querrey later labeled Agassi as the 'coolest partner' he has ever played with on the court.

"The coolest partner I've had so far @agassi," he wrote on Instagram.

Sam Querrey's Instagram story on Friday

Agassi was positive about playing pickleball beyond the Slam event's inaugural edition, acknowledging it as a great form of exercise.

"There's tens of millions of people playing the game for obvious reasons. They love it. And I'm one of them. I'm going to play beyond this event just because I've learned it's a great form of exercise outlet," Agassi said. (via USA Today)

Andre Agassi shares Pickleball Slam 2 promo shoot snippets with Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi recently shared snippets from the promotional shoot of Pickleball Slam 2 with his wife Steffi Graf. The second edition will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Agassi posted a few pictures from the shoot on social media. The 8-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of Graf playing a game of pickleball, and another one in which she can be seen giving an interview. He also shared snippets of a clapperboard and the camera crew behind the shoot.

Steffi Graf features in Andre Agassi's Instagram stories

Via Agassi's Instagram stories

Andre Agassi partnered with Andy Roddick in the inaugural season. The duo defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang in the doubles match.

This time around, the American will join forces with his wife Graf as they take on former tennis players John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova for a $1 million purse. The four former World No. 1 players have a combined 42 Grand Slam titles.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi