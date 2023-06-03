"All of them are great, Sloane Stephens has been eating with her kits and play" - Tennis fans gush over American's French Open outfits post Nike split

Sloane Stephens' bright and eye-catching outfits at the 2023 French Open have drawn the attention of tennis fans.

Stephens advanced to the fourth round in Paris for the ninth time in her career after defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Stephens converted seven of her 10 break points to defeat Putintseva and extended her winning record to 12-2 in her last 14 matches on clay.

Stephens, who had been with Nike since 2018, concluded her partnership with the brand at the start of the 2023 season. Joining the ranks of Marta Kostyuk, Marketa Vondrousova, and Donna Vekic, she became the fourth WTA player to part ways with Nike this year.

Following this split, Stephens embarked on a new collaboration with Free People Movement, an American fashion brand. The American has showcased a range of eye-catching outfits sponsored by the brand at the French Open, including vibrant shades of bright pink, electric blue, and emerald green.

A fan took to social media and shared images of Sloane Stephens in her colorful outfits at the clay court Major and asked fans to vote on their favorite color.

"Sloane brightening up #RolandGarros with her kits. What's your fave color? #SloaneStephens," the fan tweeted.

While claiming the bright blue kit as their favorite, a fan praised Stephens' outfits as well as her high level of play at the French Open.

"Blue is fs my favorite out of these it just looks great with the clay too, but all of them are great Sloane has been eating with her kits and her play!!" they tweeted.

A fan expressed their love for the "freedom" FP Movement was giving the American by offering her multiple outfits to choose from.

"Love the blue and I LOVE the freedom this new sponsor is giving her with the multiple outfits," the fan commented.

Big Dom John @JaytotheB_ @CCSMOOTH13 Love the blue and I LOVE the freedom this new sponsor is giving her with the multiple outfits. @CCSMOOTH13 Love the blue and I LOVE the freedom this new sponsor is giving her with the multiple outfits.

Fans were quick to throw out their votes for their favorite color:

Will @UXWD87 @CCSMOOTH13 I really like the blue against the red clay @CCSMOOTH13 I really like the blue against the red clay

Here are a few more fan reactions to Sloane Stephens' outfits:

Chevalier de Cicakistan (Keri)🎾🇺🇦 @RafalutionXXII @CCSMOOTH13 I love that blue against the clay. Orange and blue are complimentary colors and they really pop against each other here. Her skin is glistening in the sun and she looks so fit and healthy. Great win today-she hung tough thru the messiness & she came out the other side a winner. @CCSMOOTH13 I love that blue against the clay. Orange and blue are complimentary colors and they really pop against each other here. Her skin is glistening in the sun and she looks so fit and healthy. Great win today-she hung tough thru the messiness & she came out the other side a winner.

Luke Basile @LbrBasile @CCSMOOTH13 The blue contrasts beautifully with the clay, but the green is more subtle. I’d take blue, with green as a close second. @CCSMOOTH13 The blue contrasts beautifully with the clay, but the green is more subtle. I’d take blue, with green as a close second.

Sloane Stephens will be up against Aryna Sabalenka in French Open 4R clash

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 French Open

Sloane Stephens will be up against a tough challenge in the fourth round of the French Open as she faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka. Stephens trails 0-3 in her head-to-head against Sabalenka. However, each of their three previous meetings have gone to three sets. Their clash in Paris will mark their first-ever meeting on clay.

Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round at the claycourt Major for the first time in her career after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in just 63 minutes.

Sloane Stephens has enjoyed prior success at the French Open, reaching the final in 2018. She was defeated by Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final as the Romanian claimed her maiden Grand Slam title. The American also made a run to the quarterfinals in Paris, in 2019 and 2022.

Poll : 0 votes