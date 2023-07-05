American entrepreneur and spouse of Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, offered words of encouragement and support in response to an emotional Instagram post by tennis star Venus Williams.

Williams suffered a devastating fall during her first-round match against Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, impacting her performance and eventually leading to a loss.

The five-time Wimbledon champion took to Instagram to share an emotional post reflecting on the disappointment she felt after the match. However, she emphasized the importance of resilience, personal growth, and maintaining a positive attitude.

"I’m not sure how I managed to smile in this moment but I don’t remember my face looking like this…pleasant…I felt just the opposite. I felt like everything slipped away from me so quickly and I was disappointed that I wasn’t stronger to pull out the match despite the circumstances," Williams wrote.

I’m happy I can look back at this moment and see I smiled. I felt like crying. But as an fyi I didn’t cry. I don’t have time for crying when I’m trying to get to the next level. I sat in the locker room right after thinking…to figure out what I could learn from this and plotting how I was going to be better," she continued.

In response to Williams' post, Alexis Ohanian showed his support by commenting "All heart."

Williams started the match well, breaking Svitolina's serve to take a 2-0 lead. However, tragedy struck when she slipped and fell while attempting a crucial volley at the net to defend against a breakpoint in the third game.

She found herself in distress on the ground as Svitolina and the chair umpire promptly rushed to her aid before she received medical attention. Despite medical aid, Williams struggled with her movement for the rest of the match. This allowed Svitolina to secure a 6-4, 6-3 victory in just under an hour and a half.

"I believe in less time crying and more time working" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams falls during her first-round match at Wimbledon 2023.

In the same social media post, Venus Williams emphasized the importance of being a good sport even in defeat, and learning from it rather than crying.

"I believe in less time crying and more time working. I also believe in being a good sport. You win and lose in life. You can’t cry when you are losing. You have to get to learning. It’s a bad sport if you can’t at least try to be a good sportsperson in the moment of defeat and allow your opponent to enjoy their moment of victory…until your moment comes," she wrote.

Venus Williams' insightful post serves as a reminder of why she has had such a successful career and why she continues to train hard and compete at the age of 43.

