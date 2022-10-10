"I am so pissed at people for judging Iga" - Tennis fans defend Iga Swiatek and slam naysayers after the Pole breaks down in tears after Ostrava Open final

Iga Swiatek found support from tennis fans for displaying pure emotions on the court after losing the Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday. Swiatek lost a thrilling three-set battle to Krejcikova and began crying during her on-court speech as soon as spectators brought out chants of "Iga, Iga."
The World No. 1 won many more hearts with an incredible gesture soon after the match. She announced her decision to donate all her prize money from the Ostrava Open to Polish NGOs ahead of World Mental Health Day.
Swiatek's unhindered display of emotions, particularly on a day meant to celebrate mental health, set an ideal example. Fans on Twitter praised the Polish superstar and slammed those who criticized her for crying after losing for the first time in 11 WTA finals.
"They say she’s reacting way too much that it’s just a WTA500 final not a slam final. But all I can see is a woman who’s so passionate with what she does," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"Okay. That’s it. I am so pissed at people for judging Iga for reacting the way she did tonight over a WTA500 final. You guys are the same reason why other people just choose to keep their problems to themselves. C’mon, grow up! It’s also World Mental Health Day," another post on Twitter read.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to an emotional Iga Swiatek after the Ostrava Open final:
"Too emotional and too tired" - Iga Swiatek reflects on intense Ostrava Open final
Iga Swiatek took to social media to express her thoughts after the Ostrava Open final, suggesting that she was overwhelmed by the events of the day. Swiatek was made to work hard for her victories throughout the week and Sunday's final against Barbora Krejcikova was one of the most competitive matches of the season so far. The Polish player also praised Krejcikova for her performance.
"Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful...and I just want to say congrats to Barbora Krejcikova. What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back," Iga Swiatek wrote on Twitter.
Swiatek held a 5-1 lead in the opening set of Sunday's final before Krejcikova fought back to level the proceedings at 5-5. However, the World No. 1 held her nerve and closed out the set for a 7-5 lead. Krejcikova then made another big comeback, which was successful this time around, clinching the next two sets 7-6(4), 6-3 to win the title.