World No. 1 Iga Swiatek pledges to donate prize money from Ostrava open to Polish non-profit organizations ahead of Mental Health Day

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has pledged to donate all her earnings from the Ostrava Open to Polish NGOs ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Swiatek, playing in the final of the Ostrava Open on Sunday, lost to Barbora Krejcikova, 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. The loss put an end to Swiatek's unbeaten run of 10 matches.

For the second year in a row, the Pole will be donating money ahead of World Mental Health Day after pledging to donate $50,000 of her prize money from the Indian Wells Open last year.

Speaking in an on-court interview after the final, Swiatek announced her decision to donate the prize money earned at the tournament to non-profit organizations in her homeland.

"“Tomorrow is the world mental health day. I will donate all the money earned in this tournament to non-profit organizations in Poland dealing with this topic,” she stated.

How did Iga Swiatek perform at the Ostrava Open?

Iga Swiatek at the 2020 French Open - Day Eight

Iga Swiatek traveled to the Czech Republic after winning her second Grand Slam of the year at the US Open. The World No. 1 faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. After a hard-fought first set, which Swiatek won 7-5, Tomljanovic was forced to retire due to injury.

The top seed was up against her former doubles partner Caty McNally in the second round. She beat the American 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Up against Ekaterina Alexandrova, Swiatek took the first set in a tie-break. The Russian, however, stormed back to take the next set 6-2. But the World No. 1 showed her class in the decider to come out on top, 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4.

Swiatek was up against home favorite Barbora Krejcikova in the final. Although the Pole took the first set, Krejcikova had the last laugh, winning the next two sets to win her second title in as many weeks.

Iga Swiatek will next be seen at the San Diego Open, a WTA 500 event starting Monday.

