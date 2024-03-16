Novak Djokovic's decision to withdraw from Miami Open citing the need to balance personal and professional schedules has earned praise from the tournament's director James Blake who said that parents understand the importance of being with family.

Djokovic, who is the World No. 1, announced his decision to withdraw from Miami on March 16. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is yet to win a title this year. He skipped the Middle East swing before returning to Indian Wells where he was stunned by Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

He was scheduled to compete at the Miami Open but later announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

"Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!" Djokovic wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Miami Open director and former Top-5 player James Blake reacted to the Serb's withdrawal, claiming that he would be missed.

"You will be missed champion. But all the parents understand how important time with the family is. Best wishes and see you next year here at @MiamiOpen," Blake wrote.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic is a six-time champion at the Miami Open, an ATP-1000 Masters event, that is being held between March 17 and 31. The Serb is a joint owner for the record of most titles in Miami alongside US tennis legend Andre Agassi. He has won the tournament in 2007, 2011 and 2012 and for three consecutive times from 2014 to 2016.

The Serb was not able to add to his tally in recent years as he was barred from entering the US due to his unvaccinated status. Interestingly, he claimed the first of his record-breaking 40 Masters-1000 titles at Miami in 2007. Djokovic has claimed a total of 11 titles between Indian Wells and Miami, known as the 'Sunshine Double', but hasn't won either of the prestigious hard court tournaments since 2016.

Novak Djokovic yet to win a title, is 8-3 in 2024 season

The Serb at the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic is yet to win a title in the 2024 season. Remarkably, he had won three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open, French Open and US Open) in the 2023 season capping it by winning the ATP Tour Finals for a record seventh time.

The Serb, however, did not have a good start to the 2024 season. He has a 8-3 record so far in the year. He lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals of the United Cup, the global men's and women's tennis team event, where he struggled with problems in his wrist.

Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Australian Open where has has won a record 10 titles. He had not lost at Melbourne Park in six years and was never defeated in a semifinal or a final. But the Serb lost to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner of Italy in four sets in Melbourne.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis