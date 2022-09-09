"All those ridiculously expensive tickets; not this after I put myself into debt" - Tennis fans worried by reports of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal potentially skipping Laver Cup this year

A setback in Roger Federer's comeback plans has left tennis fans worried, to say the least. Recent reports suggest that the eight-time Wimbledon champion's participation in the 2022 Laver Cup is doubtful as the Swiss player has suffered inflammation in his right knee once again, with just over two weeks to go before the tournament starts.

The Laver Cup, where the Swiss superstar was set to reunite with his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, was set to be his first tournament since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. While there is still no official word from him or his team, a report that emerged from Swiss publication Tages-Anzeiger raised concerns about his comeback at the Laver Cup.

The development came shortly after Nadal expressed doubts regarding his participation in the Laver Cup, as he awaits the birth of his first child. The prospect of the 2022 Laver Cup without 'Fedal' has left many tennis fans upset, while many other fans are worried about Federer's future in the sport.

"Imagine we go from having the Big 4 all playing to no Federer or Nadal. That'd be a huge drop-off in the interest for this tournament," read a post on Twitter.

"Imagine we go from having the Big 4 all playing to no Federer or Nadal. That'd be a huge drop-off in the interest for this tournament," read a post on Twitter.

Another fan is concerned about the possibility of the latest setback in the Swiss great's recovery permanently impacting his comeback on tour.

"Massive shame, his knees must be completely shot. Suppose that's what happens when you get older and you're playing at that level and intensity. Can sense his retirement coming in just a couple of months maybe," read another tweet.

Can sense his retirement coming in just a couple of months maybe.



"Massive shame, his knees must be completely shot. Suppose that's what happens when you get older and you're playing at that level and intensity. Can sense his retirement coming in just a couple of months maybe."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"not this after I put myself into debt to see this man live one last time"

"lmao LC sold all those ridiculously expensive tickets on the basis of fedal doubles and neither of them are going to end up playing"

Stephen @CtrldEntropy @josemorgado Roger Federer will always be the #GOAT for me. But sports wears out the body at every level. He should look after himself retire and only play exhibition tournaments for fun. He's done enough and ppl always end up paying for the most minor of sport injuries each yr we get older. @josemorgado Roger Federer will always be the #GOAT for me. But sports wears out the body at every level. He should look after himself retire and only play exhibition tournaments for fun. He's done enough and ppl always end up paying for the most minor of sport injuries each yr we get older.

What is ailing Roger Federer in his recovery from knee injury?

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

As per the above-mentioned report, Roger Federer is suffering from inflammation in his right knee, which has returned due to the presence of fluids in his knee. It further states that the 20-time Grand Slam champion lacked the intensity required so close to a comeback during his practice session with former player Ivo Heuberger.

However, there is still hope for his Laver Cup participation until there is official confirmation from the Swiss player himself or his camp regarding his withdrawal.

If the Swiss player ends up missing the Laver Cup, he could make his tennis comeback at the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel, which is the next confirmed event on his calendar. The 2022 season is the first time in his career that he has missed all four Grand Slam tournaments.

