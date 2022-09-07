Roger Federer's comeback to be delayed, knee injury flares up once again: Reports

Roger Federer's impending comeback at the 2022 Laver Cup is likely to be delayed as the former World No. 1 has reportedly injured his knee once again. With just a couple of weeks to go until the fifth edition of the tournament, the Swiss was ramping up preparations for the team event but suffered a setback, with the inflammation in his knee coming back due to fluids in his right knee, according to Swiss publication Tages-Anzeiger.

The report further adds that Federer was practicing with former player Ivo Heuberger and that his training sessions lacked the intensity required for a player's imminent return to the tour.

He was scheduled to join Team Europe at the Laver Cup this year and join the other members of the 'Big 4' - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in their first ATP team event together against Team World. Most notably, the 20-time Major winner was set to team up with Nadal for a doubles match at the event.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals in straight sets. The Swiss subsequently announced that he would undergo a third surgery on his right knee. He underwent two arthroscopies on the same knee in 2020.

Federer has since been rehabilitating and strengthening his knee and posted several updates and videos of him training over the last few months. Due to his prolonged absence, the 41-year-old dropped out of the ATP rankings earlier this year after Wimbledon.

If the reports of his setback bear weight, it seems like his participation at the next tournament in his schedule this season - the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel - is also unlikely.

Roger Federer has missed ever Slam this season

Roger Federer at The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

With Roger Federer missing the US Open due to his knee injury, 2022 marked the first season of Federer's long career where he has missed all four Grand Slam events. He also missed the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships after competing in 21 and 22 consecutive editions of the tournaments respectively.

His absence at the US Open along with Novak Djokovic (who couldn't compete due to his unvaccinated status) was the first time in 24 years that the tournament didn't sport either player in the main draw.

With age and injuries quickly catching up to the Swiss Maestro, his future in the sport remains uncertain as he faces yet another setback in his right knee. Only time will tell if Roger Federer can mount a successful comeback after so many obstacles.

