US Open 2022: No Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows for first time in 24 years

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the most successful players in US Open history, with five and three triumphs respectively. However, the duo will be conspicuous by their absence this year, marking the first time in 24 years that one of them will not be participating in the tournament.

Federer made his US Open debut in 1999 - falling to Ivo Hueberger in the second round of qualifying. He made his main draw the following year, losing to Juan Carlos Ferrero in the third round. Djokovic, meanwhile, made his first appearance at Flushing Meadows in 2005, losing to Fernando Verdasco in the third round.

Both players are set to miss Flushing Meadows this year for contrasting reasons. Federer hasn't played competitively since undergoing a third knee surgery following his Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz last year. He hasn't played at the US Major since 2019.

Meanwhile, Djokovic - despite being fit - has withdrawn from the tournament, as his unvaccinated status against COVID-19 would have barred his entry into the United States.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev and four-time winner Rafael Nadal will be the top two seeds at Flushing Meadows this year.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's records at US Open

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have had stellar exploits at the last Grand Slam of the year.

With 89 and 81 wins respectively, Federer and Djokovic only trail Jimmy Connors (98) for most wins at Flushing Meadows. However, Federer holds a plethora of records at the tournament. He's the only male player to do a five-peat at the US Open (2004-08) and the only one to reach six straight finals (2004-09) in the Open Era.

Meanwhile, Djokovic holds the record for most US Open singles finals (9) by a male player in the Open Era, winning three (2011, 2015, 2018). His six losses in the title match at Flushing Meadows is a rather unwanted record, though, breaking a tie with Ivan Lendl.

Playing a record ninth US Open final last year, Djokovic was a win away from a calendar year Slam. However, he was beaten by Medvedev in straight sets.

Federer and Djokovic have clashed with each other six times at Flushing Meadows, claiming three wins apiece.

They have split their two meetings in the final (Federer-2007, Djokovic-2015) and four in the semifinals (Federer-2008-09, Djokovic-2010-11). Interestingly, Djokovic saved consecutive match points in the 2010-11 semifinals.

