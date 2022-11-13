Jelena Djokovic travels to Turin with pet dog to cheer for Novak at ATP Finals

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will hope to finish the 2022 season with another title to his name as the ATP Finals gets underway in Turin, Italy, on November 13. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has so far won four titles this season, including a Major at Wimbledon.

The Serb has previously won the ATP Finals on five occasions, with his last title coming in 2015. He will have millions of fans pushing him on during the match and his wife, Jelena Djokovic, recently took to social media to mention that she too will be joining him in Turin soon along with their family dog.

"I’m going quietly and taking the dog with me 🥰 🐩 (Translated from Serbian) All roads lead to... Turin," wrote Jelena on Instagram.

“I played him in the past two tournaments I played" - Novak Djokovic ahead of his encounter with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin

Novak Djokovic will start off his campaign against 2019 ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. While speaking to the media in Turin ahead of the tournament, Djokovic mentioned that he has played the Greek in his last two events in Astana and Paris and expects another close match.

“I played him in the past two tournaments I played, in the final in Astana and the semi-finals in Paris,” he said. “Both matches were quite close, particularly the one in Paris. I know that I am expecting a tough match without a doubt."

He emphasized that he is no longer as young as the other players at the event, but is nonetheless motivated and physically ready for the tournament. The Serb predicted a high level of intensity from each player from the first match of the tournament.

“I don’t feel like I’m as young as the other guys [and] it’s been a while since my first participation in the [ATP Finals], but I’ve been in good shape, I think," he said. "Particularly in the past four or five months. I’ve won Wimbledon and most of the tournaments that I’ve had indoors prior to the World Tour Finals.

“I’m motivated and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think the intensity is going to be really high, right from the blocks I have to be focused like I’m playing finals. Each match is going to be this way,” he added.

