"All Ukraine players are awake, is that fair?" - Dayana Yastremska calls on WTA to act after Russian bombing of Odessa distresses her sister and dog

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has called on the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) to implement appropriate measures on tour following her sister Ivanka Yastremska's horrifying experience during the latest Russian attack on Odessa.

Russia launched a second night of air attacks on the Ukrainian port city, on Tuesday, July 18. The locals bore the impact of the onslaught as they were exposed to loud explosions. Reports disclosed that atleast one missile had landed within the city limits.

The situation was so greatly alarming that Yastremska's sister had to hide in the bathroom with her dog all night. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Ukrainian divulged about the condition in her homeland.

"She has to sleep in the bathroom because of this fu""ng [Russia]" she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Dayana Yastremska's Instagram story on Wednesday

In the wake of the bomb blasts, Yastremska has urged the WTA to react to the situation. She stated that it is unfair on Ukrainian players, who stay up all night during tournaments because of the war and the updates from their homeland.

Yastremska went on to insinuate that Russian players, in direct contrast, are experiencing no such inconvenience and urged the WTA to change their opinion on the country.

"Just check my stories, or maybe you would like a live video or visit Ukraine so [that] you can change your opinion. Someone sleeps well now, you know who I mean and someone is trying to survive. All Ukraine players during the tournament are awake because they are following all the news. Is that fair?," Yastremska stated.

Yastremska seeks WTA's attention, points out unfair treatment for Ukrainian players on tour

Dayana Yastremska has always been critical about raising her voice against the Russia- Ukraine war, and the former World No. 21 has joined her compatriots in refusing to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players during matches.

"It's difficult emotionally" - Dayana Yastremska on facing Russian players on tour

Dayana Yastremska at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Dayana Yastremska recently stated that several Ukrainain players, including her, do not feel good about facing Russians on tour. Labelling Russia as a 'terroristic country,' the 23-year-old admitted that it is emotionally difficult to encounter them during matches.

"Every single tournament, same question, how we feel. We said already our position. We don't feel really good. Like, how we can go on court and play against people who like Russia, against the terroristic country? How? It's difficult emotionally," Yastremska said during a press conference at the French Open.

Yastremska further stated that it is better for the media to ask how the Russians feel playing against the Ukrainians.

"Better ask them how they feel playing against us. Do they feel good or no? That would be better to ask them those questions," she continued.

On the tour, Dayana Yastremska will next face Jasmine Paolini in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Thursday, July 20. This will be their seventh meeting on the tour and Paolini leads 5-1 in the head-to-head.