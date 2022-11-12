"Almost one less rival"- Rafael Nadal jokes after almost hitting Felix Auger-Aliassime during training session

Rafael Nadal shared a light-hearted moment with Felix Auger-Aliassime amidst his preparation for the Nitto ATP Tour Finals.

The former world No. 1 is currently in Turin for the year-end championship. The Spaniard is placed in the "green" group along with Canadian Auger-Aliassime, American Taylor Fritz, and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Spaniard was seen hitting the nets with Auger-Aliassime when his serve almost hit the Canadian. Soon after the shot, the 22-time Grand Slam winner jokingly remarked that he was about to eliminate his rival even before the commencement of the tournament.

"Almost one less rival," Rafael Nadal said.

"If my body allows it, I will continue to enjoy my day-to-day career as a professional tennis player"- Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been a fan favorite of many fans during his trophy-laden career. Throughout his career, the Spaniard always gave his best on the court to snatch victories from the jaws of defeat.

However, Nadal was often sidelined due to injuries as well, some of which threatened his career. However, his resilience and never-say-die attitude kept him going all these years.

Ahead of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin, the Mallorca-born player spoke to ge. In the interview, the 36-year-old reflected on his future in the game and stated that he loved playing tennis.

"I'm happy playing tennis. I still keep the love for the sport, the passion. If my body allows it, I will continue to enjoy my day-to-day career as a professional tennis player. When that's no longer possible, it's time to think about other things. For now, I still feel satisfaction and passion for tennis," Nadal said.

Despite his injury concerns, Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slams in 2022, including a thrilling five-setter in the Australian Open final.

The Spaniard also won his 14th French Open singles title this year. Nadal reflected on his current season and said that he was happy with the results.

"Each title is different, each moment you enjoy in a particular way," he added.

"This year, I experienced exciting moments in winning the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. It was a very good year, but difficult at the same time, as I had physical problems. But, if I put all this into context, it was an unforgettable year. I reached 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, an unforgettable moment for me, due to all the issues surrounding the tournament," Rafael Nadal said.

