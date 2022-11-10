Rafael Nadal puts retirement on hold, vows to play professionally till his body allows

Ask any expert who is the biggest fighter in tennis and all of them will instantly name Rafael Nadal, who is known to play every point as if his life depended on it.

The Spaniard has been the most dominant player among the men along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic over the last two decades. Apart from taking on the biggest players on the court, Nadal has had to deal with an awful lot of injuries throughout his glorious career. But it's his love for the sport that keeps him going.

Currently in Turin for the year-end 2022 ATP Finals, which start on November 13, the 36-year-old spoke to Brazilian media outlet ge. He stated that he loves playing tennis, was still passionate about it, and wanted to continue for as long as his body held up.

"I'm happy playing tennis. I still keep the love for the sport, the passion. If my body allows it, I will continue to enjoy my day-to-day career as a professional tennis player. When that's no longer possible, it's time to think about other things. For now, I still feel satisfaction and passion for tennis," he said.

After spending the second half of 2021 on the sidelines due to a foot injury, the Spaniard bounced back and lifted the 2022 Australian Open trophy, followed by his 22nd Major at Roland Garros in June. Reflecting on his season, the World No. 2 said he was content with his performances despite multiple injury woes.

"Each title is different, each moment you enjoy in a particular way," he added. "This year, I experienced exciting moments in winning the Australian Open and at Roland Garros. It was a very good year, but difficult at the same time, as I had physical problems. But, if I put all this into context, it was an unforgettable year. I reached 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, an unforgettable moment for me, due to all the issues surrounding the tournament."

"It was a hard day, but with many emotions" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's farewell

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal

A few days before the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis. He teamed up with rival-cum-friend Rafael Nadal to play the last match of his career. They lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World.

Seeing an extremely emotional Federer, Nadal couldn't hold back his tears after the match as the two cried while sitting next to each other. During his interview with ge, the Spaniard talked about the night, saying that it was a beautiful yet sad moment.

"It was a beautiful day, emotional, but also sad," Rafael Nadal said. "A legend of world sport had retired. He was an adventure companion. We shared many years on the circuit, many important moments for him and for me, that we competed together."

"I'm happy because Roger had an unforgettable night in London on his farewell, with the affection of so many people from all over the world. He deserves it for being a great example and an icon. Personally, to be a part of his last professional moment, it was a hard day, but with many emotions," he added.

