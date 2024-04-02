“Almost had me there!” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian admits nearly falling for MrBeast’s 'quitting YouTube' April Fools’ prank

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian admitted nearly falling for Mr. Beast's 'quitting YouTube' April Fools' prank.

MrBeast is the social media alias of the popular American YouTuber James Donaldson, who runs the most subscribed individual and the second-highest subscribed channel on YouTube with over 248 million subscribers and a team of over 250 people.

Donaldson usually creates videos featuring extravagant settings where he makes common people do fun and arduous tasks. Completion of tasks usually rewards the winners with luxurious prizes such as mansions, hefty sums of money, and private jets, to name a few.

Apart from being a YouTuber and an entrepreneur, Jimmy, as lovingly called by his fans, is also a social media personality and a philanthropist. On the occasion of April Fools, Donaldson, much like many, decided to prank his fans.

The American YouTuber took to X (Formerly Twitter) to tweet that he was going to quit YouTube.

"I’m quitting YouTube," MrBeast's tweet.

Expand Tweet

This tweet from the American initially sent his fans into a big shock who soon realized that it was nothing more than an April Fools' prank. Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is a big admirer of the YouTuber, was among several people who nearly fell for his prank.

"Not gonna lie, you almost had me there!," Ohanian tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams congratulates Danielle Collins on her emphatic Miami Open win

Serena Williams & Danielle Collins embrace at the net

Serena Williams was recently seen at the Miami Open during the men's semifinal matches of Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

The 23-time Major champion also took to Instagram to congratulate the women's singles Miami Open champion Danielle Collins, where she commented on Collins' post after the

"So happy love this and you," Serena Williams wrote.

Serena Williams' Instagram Comment

It is worth noting that the 42-year-old is the most accomplished player (all categories) in the history of the tournament, winning the title an unprecedented eight times.

Serena won her first three titles in consecutive years — 2002, 2003, and 2004, defeating Jennifer Capriati in the first two finals and Elena Dementieva in 2004. She then won two consecutive titles in 2007 and 2008, defeating Justine Henin and Jelena Jankovic in the finals, respectively.

Williams completed yet another three-peat when she defeated Maria Sharapova, Li Na, and Carla Suarez Navarro in her three finals from 2013 to 2015.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas