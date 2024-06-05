"Always in a good mood" - Serena Williams' ex-coach rejoices after Jasmine Paolini stuns Elena Rybakina to reach French Open SF

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs was full of praise for Jasmine Paolini after the Italian progressed to the French Open semifinals. Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina at the Court Philippe Chatrier in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 5.

Jasmine Paolini started strongly against the World No. 4 and won the first set 6-2. However, Rybakina made a comeback and clinched the second set 6-4. The Kazakh's comeback was short-lived as Paolini won the third and deciding set 6-4 to close the contest 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in nearly two hours.

Rennae Stubbs congratulated the 28-year-old on X (formerly Twitter) following her emphatic triumph. She praised Paolini as one of her favorite players and congratulated her on her quarterfinal victory.

Trending

"Omg i am SO happy for Jasmine Paolini! She’s literally one of my favorite players and has been for ever! I have said it on my podcast so many times & i have told it to her face so many times. She’s such a great player and ALWAYS & i mean ALWAYS in a good mood! Congrats kiddo," Stubbs wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This is one of the best courts" - Jasmine Paolini after winning on the Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open quarterfinals

Jasmine Paolini, Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Jasmine Paolini defeated Daria Saville, Hailey Baptiste, Bianca Andreescu, Elina Avanesyan, and the formidable Elena Rybakina en route to the semifinals at the French Open. The Italian is set to face Mirra Andreeva in the final-four clash.

During the post-match on-court interview, Jasmine Paolini shared her joy and reflected on her experience playing at the Court Philippe Chatrier, calling it one of the best courts in tennis.

"It was my first time playing in this beautiful court. It's a pleasure I think. It's really a privilege and I am happy that I got the win in my first match here. Because this is one of the best courts I think in tennis, yes for sure."

Expand Tweet

Paolini will make her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal appearance after defeating Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. The Italian has so far won two singles titles and four doubles titles on the WTA tour.

Paolini's most recent WTA 1000 triumph came at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final.