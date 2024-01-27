"Always been a loser" - Martina Navratilova backs US President Joe Biden’s swipe at Donald Trump during his campaign speech

Martina Navratilova recently joined the chorus of voices mocking former US President Donald Trump as a 'loser' after President Joe Biden called him out in a campaign speech.

Navratilova, who was born in Czechoslovakia and became a US citizen in 1981, has been vocal in her support for human rights and fair political procedures. She has been outspoken about her political views and has criticized Trump for his policies on immigration, and health care, and his refusal to accept the 2020 election results.

On Friday, January 26, a user shared a suggestion to make the '#TrumpIsALoser' hashtag trend on X (formerly Twitter).

"LMAO, many people are saying that President Biden referring to Trump as a ‘loser’ is pissing him off. Be a real shame if everyone tweeted #TrumpIsALoser so many times it started trending. Real shame. 😏" the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

The tweet was a reference to Biden’s speech in Charleston on Monday, January 8, where he slammed Trump as a 'loser' who failed to concede the 2020 election and allegedly incited the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (via Forbes).

Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, quoted the tweet and added her comment:

"Yup. Always been a loser."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova criticizes Donald Trump over anti-immigrant statements in campaign rally

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova condemned former US President Donald Trump, referring to him as a 'disease,' in response to his recent statements on immigration during a campaign rally in Iowa.

Currently positioned as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Trump has been actively hosting rallies across the country to mobilize his base. In a rally in Indianola, Iowa, Trump addressed a crowd of more than 500 supporters on Sunday, January 14.

"That’s our border. We’re taking in people from prisons. We’re taking in people from mental institutions. We’re taking in murderers and drug lords. We’re taking in people that are very, very sick. With diseases that will be spread. All over our nation," Trump said during his speech.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion posted a video of Trump's speech on her X (formerly Twitter) page, expressing her strong disapproval of his comments.

"This fear monger IS the DISEASE," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova boasts the highest number of Grand Slam titles in the Open Era with a remarkable total of 59, including 18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed doubles championships.