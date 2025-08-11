"Always making excuses for rapists" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at Donald Trump after controversial Mike Tyson remark resurfaces

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Donald Trump after a controversial, old comment made by the US President on Mike Tyson resurfaced. The comment resurfaced amid increasing pressure on Trump with regards to the relationship he shared with child sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in his jail cell in August 2019.

In 1992, in the aftermath of boxing legend Mike Tyson being sentenced to a six-year jail term for raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant, Trump appeared as a guest on Late Night with David Letterman. Here, Trump controversially opined that the punishment meted out to Tyson was harsh. He also character-assassinated the 18-year-old victim, saying:

"Mike Tyson should supply millions and millions and millions of dollars to rape victims, and I think that’s a hell of a lot better than him sitting in a jailhouse for six years. Mike should serve some time and everything else, but to keep a man… here’s a woman that was dancing at his door at one o’clock in the morning. Dancing."

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared an article containing Donald Trump's controversial quotes, which former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Martina Navratilova caught wind of. The Czech-American tennis legend, a consistent and vociferous critic of Trump, blatantly took swipes at the US President, labeling him "a proud sexual assaulter and an adjudicated rapist".

"Trump- the proud sexual assaulter and an adjudicated rapist has always been making excuses for other sexual assaulters and rapists," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova delivered "scared" judgment after Donald Trump made startling accusations amid Epstein files controversy

Martina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

In late July this year, Donald Trump controversially alleged that his name was planted in the Epstein files by James B. Comey, a former FBI Director, Merrick Garland, a former US Attorney General and former President Joe Biden. Trump said during an interaction with a reporter:

"It’s a hoax that's been built up way beyond proportion. I can say those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden and all of the people that actually run the government."

The development was reported on X by American attorney Ron Filipkowski, and Martina Navratilova took notice of it. The 68-year-old tennis legend subsequently reacted to Filipkowski's post, claiming that Trump's accusations are indicative of the President's frightened state of mind.

"He is scared," Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova, despite being repeatedly criticized by Trump loyalists, continues to regularly voice her disapproval of the US President's words and actions.

