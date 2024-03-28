Tennis fans on social media have outlined their discontent over Novak Djokovic lashing out at his team members during the Australian Open 2024. A video clip of Serb's conduct resurfaced on social media right after he parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic on Wednesday, March 27.

The World No. 1 suffered a loss at the hands of eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal clash at Melbourne Park. He notably failed to create any breakpoints on Sinner's serve and was visibly upset with his team for nearly the entire match that he lost 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

As per the recorded clip, he was unable to contain his frustration at one point during the fourth set. He pointed at his team box and voiced his displeasure at all of his staff, including coach Ivanisevic, trainer Marco Panichi, physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic, and hitting partner Carlos Gomez Herrera.

The clip received varied reactions from tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) in the aftermath of the Serb's dissociation with Goran Ivanisevic, who joined his team in 2019.

"With Novak it's always someone else's fault," one fan wrote.

"Yeah and you expect me to accept him as a role model? No thanks. [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal for me all day, every day over Novak Novax Djokovic," wrote another.

A third fan jokingly blamed Sinner for causing Goran Ivanisevic to lose his job.

"Omg Sinner causing rampant unemployment in this economy," the fan said.

Novak Djokovic: "Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid"

Novak Djokovic (L) with Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic announced his split with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic through an Instagram post on Thursday, March 27. He claimed, however, their on-court business never affected their off-court bond.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid," he wrote in the caption of his post.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that while he and Ivanisevic were together, they were part of an intriguing Pachisi rivalry.

"In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is ) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… For many years. And - that tournament never stops for us," the Serb wrote.

Ivanisevic joined Djokovic's team in June 2019. He himself competed professionally on the ATP Tour between 1988 and 2004. Ivanisevic won the Wimbledon Championships in 2001 and also reached as high as World No. 2 in the singles rankings.

