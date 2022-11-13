"Am so grateful that we were able to stop a possible totalitarian situation in America"- Martina Navratilova delighted with US midterm election results after democrats retain control of senate

Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to talk about the United States midterm elections, stating that she was delighted that the voters were able to stop a totalitarian situation in the country.

The former world No. 1 is not one to mince her words and often takes to social media to talk about a variety of topics, be it tennis or politics.

This year's US midterm elections saw the Democratic party keep control of the senate. Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to express her pleasure and stated that unlike her country of birth Czechoslovakia, voting helped in preventing a totalitarian situation in the United States.

"Growing up in totalitarian Czechoslovakia, voting was useless- there was only one party and one candidate- no choice whatsoever. Am so grateful that we were able to stop a possible totalitarian situation in America. Because here, we do have a choice- let’s make sure we keep it," the 66-year-old tweeted.

She also sent her support towards Raphael Warnock, who is contesting the Senate Election in Georgia.

"I know totalitarianism. I know socialism, I know communism. We have no socialism here,(except for those too big to fail), we certainly have no communism but man- at this rate we are but 1 election away from having totalitarianism. We prevailed. Let’s keep it going! Go Raphael," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova trolls Donald Trump on election results comments

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently trolled Donald Trump over his comments on the election results. The former United States President said that if the Republican Party won, he should get all the credit but shouldn't be blamed at all if they lost.

"Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite," Donald Trump said.

Navratilova mocked Trump for his comments and said that he never competed in sports as athletes only blamed themselves for losing.

"Lol!!! This is why he never competed in sports- because you can only blame yourself for losing," Martina tweeted.

Martina Navratilova recently criticized a school in Ontario for allowing a transgender teacher to wear an outlandish outfit that consisted of large prosthetic breasts, a blonde wig, and tight bicycle shorts.

"This is totally nuts. Offensive beyond the pale. These kind of stunts only hurt the trans community. Making a parody of women is supposed to be progressive?" The 66-year-old tweeted.

