Amanda Anisimova begins new journey as student athlete at NYU Florida amidst WTA break

Amanda Anisimova is thriving during her time away from professional tennis. The American took to social media on Thursday (17 August) to reveal to her fans that she is currently pursuing a course as a student athlete at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Florida.

Anisimova shocked the entire tennis community in May when she announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout.

Since then, the former World No. 21 has let her hair down and just been enjoying her downtime from the sport, going by her Instagram posts.

In a series of Instagram stories, the 21-year-old disclosed that she will be going to Nova Southeastern University in Florida as a student athlete. She showed off NSU's merchandise in a picture with the university campus in the backdrop.

"#studentathlete," the caption in one of her Instagram stories, preceded by two emoticons.

A screen capture of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram story

Amanda Anisimova poses for a photo at the NSU Florida campus

Anisimova admitted in an Instagram post in May that she was heavily in the throes of her deteriorating mental health before expressing her need for a break from professional tennis.

"Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time," Amanda Anisimova had written on her Instagram handle in May.

The American, who first broke out as a teenager by reaching the 2019 Roland Garros semifinals, also thanked her peers for their unbridled support while asserting that she would miss competing on the Hologic WTA tour.

"I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," she added.

It is pertinent to note that the American lost her father and coach, Konstantin Anisimov, three years ago.

Amanda Anisimova was a promising young player prior to her downward spiral in 2023

Amanda Anisimova upset former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka at last year's Australian Open

Before her break from tennis, Amanda Anisimova was well-primed to become a mainstay in the top rankings of the Hologic WTA tour.

Having started her 2022 season ranked as low as 78th in the world, she exceeded expectations by winning a career-second title at Melbourne Summer Set 2.

She followed that campaign up with a second-week showing at the Australian Open, the highlights of which included her surviving match points to upset defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Anisimova went from strength to strength following her Melbourne exploits, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open and the 2022 Italian Open to crack the top 30 for the second time in her career. She had also been ranked a career-high 21st in the world in 2019.

The American subsequently reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career at Wimbledon a few weeks later.

Her form, however, dipped massively after her SW19 run, as she dropped nine of her last eleven tour matches prior to announcing an indefinite break from pro tennis.