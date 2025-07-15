"Amanda Anisimova was completely frozen" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on American having 'no sense' in Wimbledon final vs Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova turned in a howler against Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women's singles final last Sunday. Playing in her first-ever Major final, the American failed to win a single game against the Pole. Although the performance doesn't bode well for her, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has offered more context behind the title match to the fans.

Swiatek put together one of her finest Grand Slam tournament runs last fortnight as she dropped just one set en route to her sixth title victory at the level. More interestingly, the 24-year-old made tennis history with her 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of 13th-seeded Anisimova in the final, becoming the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 to beat their opponent without the loss of a game.

Amanda Anisimova, on her part, looked flustered during various moments of the match at Wimbledon. Earlier this week, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs said on her podcast that the 23-year-old cut a sorry figure against an in-form Swiatek. The former pro-turned-analyst did concede, however, that the World No. 12 may have been physically and mentally fatigued from her three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, which influenced her level in the final.

"Even in the final, she [Iga Swiatek] didn't waver at all. She just kept doing the right thing," Rennae Stubbs said on her The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast. "And look, it's clear that Amanda Anisimova was completely frozen in the final. She was probably spent from winning the semifinal, came out in that match and just depleted, and then also incredibly nervous. You could tell that her movement was off, she wasn't the same mover."

Stubbs also maintained that Anisimova lacked balance in her movement while hoping that the experience would eventually "make her a better player".

"It was like Iga would go and hit a ball and she would just like start moving to one side. There was no sense of balance on the court. And I just thought, 'Oh, she's just she's just frozen,'" she added. "And it happens. It happens and she was exhausted. She will learn from this and it'll make her a better player."

Amanda Anisimova slugged it out to reach her maiden Major final at Wimbledon 2025

Amanda Anisimova celebrates after winning a point at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova has enjoyed a career-best year on the WTA Tour in 2025, compiling an impressive 31-13 win/loss record and reaching her career-high ranking of 7 following her Wimbledon runner-up finish. After two easy matches in the first and the second round, the American was taken to the distance by Linda Noskova and Dalma Gafli in her next two outings.

Anisimova showed immense resilience to reach the quarterfinals, where she downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets. The 23-year-old then played some scintillating tennis to down World No. 1 and title favorite Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals to reach her seventh career singles final on the WTA Tour.

