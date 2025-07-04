Amanda Anisimova delighted after fan correctly reads her lips during stunning Wimbledon 3R win

Amanda Anisimova spotted a fan on social media who managed to read her lips during her recent third-round match at Wimbledon. The celebration turned out to be funnier than expected, considering the language Anisimova slipped out in the heat of the moment. The American was amused that someone figured out what she said on the court.

Anisimova is already in the fourth round of the tournament. The WTA star defeated Dalma Gálfi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in order to position herself in the second week of the event. As the third Grand Slam of the season, Wimbledon is the place to be for every player of the WTA Tour wishing to cement their legacy in the sport.

Anisimova is now scheduled to play against Linda Nosková on Sunday. If she manages to win her next match, she will be sent straight into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

"You got it," replied Amanda Anisimova on X, to the fan who managed to read her lips.

Even though Amanda Anisimova hasn't won a Grand Slam title yet, it's clear that the young star could surprise tennis fans soon. The WTA player has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on three different occasions. When it comes to the French Open, Anisimova reached the semifinals of the event in 2019. The future looks bright for her as she aims to shock the world at Wimbledon.

Can Amanda Anisimova reach the Wimbledon finals?

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

If Amanda Anisimova wishes to reach the finals of Wimbledon, the Russian will have to overcome a tough series of challenges. Aryna Sabalenka is currently on her side of the draw. If the American manages to survive later on, she would eventually have to face Sabalenka in the semifinals of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka recently lost the French Open final against Coco Gauff, meaning that the Number 1 player in the world is focused on gaining success at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Anisimova's best outing at Wimbledon came in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. She was eventually defeated by Simona Halep. Taking into account how Halep won Grand Slam titles over the course of her career, Anisimova shouldn't take that loss as a failure. Anisimova can win her first Grand Slam title at any point soon. Could this be the year Amanda Anisimova makes a statement at Wimbledon? Fans from all over the world are about to find out.

