Amanda Anisimova recently shared about the unique therapy she takes to recover from training injury amid the WTA break.

Anisimova, who has a career-high ranking of No. 21 in the world, has been sidelined from the tour since April this year when she lost in the first round of the Madrid Open. She announced in August that she had enrolled as a student athlete at NSU Florida.

The 22-year-old has made a name for herself on the WTA Tour in recent years. She reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2019 and the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, and has two WTA titles to her name. However, she has also struggled with injuries, which have kept her off the court for a significant period of time.

Anisimova recently shared a glimpse of her recovery process on Instagram on Monday, October 9, where she posted a story of her painting a canvas.

"I got injured training last week so back to calm Monday mornings 🙃," Anisimova wrote.

Amanda Anisimova on Instagram

A look into Amanda Anisimova's performance in the 2023 season

Amanda Anisimova at the 2023 Adelaide International 2

Amanda Anisimova has struggled to find her form and motivation in the 2023 season, winning only two matches out of nine.

Anisimova’s latest appearance on the court was at the Madrid Open, where she lost in the first round to Arantxa Rus in straight sets, 5-7, 2-6. Her disappointing performance in Madrid was preceded by early exits in other tournaments.

The American lost in the first rounds of the Adelaide International 1, Australian Open, and Indian Wells in straight sets. She retired in the first-round match against compatriot Madison Brengle in the Miami Open.

Anisimova’s best result of the season came in Adelaide International 2 and Dubai Open, where she reached the second round, eventually losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia (4-6, 5-7) and Victoria Azarenka (6-4, 4-6, 6-7(5)).

Anisimova has attributed her slump to mental health and burnout problems affecting her since the summer of 2022. She said that it has become unbearable being at tennis tournaments and that she needs to take a break for some time.

"I've really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022," the former World No.21 wrote on Instagram. "It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I've worked as hard as I could to push through it."