Amanda Anisimova makes her feelings known about crashing out in Dubai 1R immediately after WTA 1000 Doha win

Amanda Anisimova has had a whirlwind couple of weeks on the WTA Tour. The American player lost her first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against compatriot McCartney Kessler, going down 2-6, 3-6. This came just days after the American player had won her biggest title at the Qatar Open.

Anisimova put together a stellar campaign in Doha, winning against the likes of Victoria Azarenka, ninth-seeded Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, Marta Kostuyk, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the second WTA 1000 final of her career. In the summit clash, she won against former Major champion Jelena Ostapenko, in straight sets, dispatching the Latvian 6-4, 6-3.

However, just a few days after her victory in Qatar, Ansimova competed in the Dubai Tennis Championships. She did not seem to be at her best, losing comfortably and winning only five games in the match.

Anisimova expressed her feelings on social media, claiming that her performance was not good enough on the day. The American player said she would take a well-earned rest and looked forward to returning to Dubai next year.

"Wasn't enough today, see you next year Dubai..Time to rest" Anisimova posted

Amanda Anisimova reacts to her First Round loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships, (Source: Instagram)

In another Instagram story, the American player revealed that she was on her period during the match and had not gotten enough sleep. These factors hampered her from playing at her best level, even though she was satisfied with her efforts.

"Omg. Me on my period + no sleep.. What a day. Still proud of my efforts," added Anisimova.

Amanda Anisimova explains her First round loss in Dubai, (Source: Instagram)

Given the schedule, the most probable event Anisimova will play next is the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells.

"I think my whole game is actually coming together"- Amanda Anisimova after her win in Doha

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova (Getty)

Back in 2023, Anisimova took an extended break from the sport to look after her mental health and avoid burnout. The American player displayed promising form upon her return, reaching the final of the Canadian Open last year. Even though she lost to Jessica Pegula in the final, she had beaten the likes of Emma Navarro and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final.

At the Qatar Open final against Jelena Ostapenko, the American showed that she had developed other aspects of her game other than her strong backhand. After the victory, she claimed that her overall game was coming together, but she would not hesitate to go to her backhand when needed.

"I think my whole game is actually coming together, and, yes, I still try to go for my backhand line when I can," she said. (via wtatennis.com)

Anisimova also showed great composure as the match was stopped momentarily due to rain in the second set. The match was still on a knife's edge as the score was tied at 3-3. However, the American showed no signs of nerves and dominantly finished the match, winning the next three games once play resumed.

