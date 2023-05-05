American tennis professional Amanda Anisimova did not back down when a fan tried to body-shame her on Instagram. Instead, she called out the commenter for having a "hyper fixation" with her physique.

Anisimova received a private message from an Instagram user, who was reacting to a story in which the player shared a mirror selfie of herself. In the message, the user called the 21-year-old "unathletic" and criticized her physique.

"The most unathletic body ever! Narrow shoulders and giant boobs."

Anisimova responded to the message by simply saying, "Thank you," with a kissing emoji. She then shared a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram story, with a message which seemed to indicate that this isn't the first time she has faced criticism about her body.

“The amount of people who comment on my body every day on social media… will never understand what the hyper fixation is about.”

She went on to write, "Idk what to think? Lol." The American player later posted another Instagram story, which featured a selfie of herself blowing a kiss at the camera, with a comment related to the incident.

"But enjoy your life, I’ll go enjoy mine. Thanks for all the input.”

Anisimova calls out body shamers

The current World No. 46 has faced such kinds of comments in the past as well, with many fans criticizing her attitude on the court. However, her reaction suggests that she knows how to take such remarks in her stride and not be affected by it.

Amanda Anisimova looks to get her horrid season back on track

Amanda Anisimova

The World No. 46 is not enjoying a great season, racking up only three wins in her 11 outings this season. This came after she finished 23rd on the WTA tour last year, including an impressive win over Coco Gauff en route to her quarterfinal run at the Wimbledon Championships.

Many fans expected her to keep the momentum going this season and reach new heights.

However, plans haven't worked out well for the former Roland Garros semi-finalist. She bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Her last win on the tour came against Russia's Vera Zvonareva, who is currently ranked outside the top 1000, on the hardcourts of Dubai. The American has since endured a horrid run, most recently losing to World No. 107 Arantxa Rus in straight sets in the opening round of the Madrid Open 2023.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the 21-year-old back in action as she has confirmed her withdrawal from the upcoming 1000 event in Rome, Italy.

