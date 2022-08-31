Amanda Anisimova reveals broken toe after shock R1 exit at 2022 US Open

Amanda Anisimova suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the US Open, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva in front of her home fans.

Anisimova looked in discomfort throughout the match and later took to social media to reveal that she broke her toe during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

"Damn the last couple of weeks have been tough. I broke my toe in Cincinnati last week, and I’ve done everything I could to get ready for the Open," she wrote.

The American was proud of herself for playing the entire match against Putintseva despite injections in her foot.

"I’m proud of myself for giving myself a chance and playing the whole match. Even with getting injections in my foot that hurt more than the actual injury that I’m still recovering from lol," she added.

Anisimova concluded by thanking the crowd in New York and said she hopes to come back stronger next year.

"But I did all of this because I love this sport so much, even though it brings a lot of pain and disappointment. I hope I’ll be back stronger next year, and thank you to the crowd that is always the best here in New York. I love playing here," she wrote.

Amanda Anisimova was far from her best against the unseeded Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

She was broken in the third game but broke straight back to level the score. However, her serving woes continued as she lost serve again in the seventh and ninth games to concede the first set 6-3.

Anisimova served much better in the second set, with both players holding serve for the first seven games. However, she was broken in the eighth game and this was enough for Putintseva as she served out the match soon after.

Anisimova could only win 61% of the points off her first serve (23/38) and served five double faults along with zero aces. However, what really cost her was a dismal break-point conversion of 7% (1/14) and 36 unforced errors.

The American has enjoyed an excellent season so far, winning the Melbourne Summer Set in January and making the fourth round at the Australian Open and French Open as well as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

It's only a matter of time before we see Amanda Anisimova return to her best form.

