Amanda Anisimova's close friend Eleanor sends love to American after her heartbreaking loss in Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova suffered a heartbreaking loss in her Wimbledon finals. After the match, she found support in her close friend Eleanor May who shared a touching message for the American tennis star.

Anisimova and May have been close friends for a long time now. The two often spend time together, going on road trips, enjoying parties and even celebrating Halloween alongside each other. The duo give fans regular insights into their life, and May is always quick to show her support for Anisimova’s exploits on the tennis courts.

Most recently, Eleanor May took to her Instagram stories to share a post from BBC Sport that highlighted Amanda Anisimova’s incredible journey to the Wimbledon final. Getting emotional over her friends’ accomplishment, May captioned the post with two emojis, writing,

“🥺♥️.”

Via @eleanor_bruce

While Anisimova was dealt a disappointing result in the finals, her journey in England makes her the third American woman this year to reach a Grand Slam final, after Madison Keys and Coco Gauff lifted the trophies at the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on moving forward from her Wimbledon heartbreak

Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova began her campaign in Wimbledon on a fantastic note, clinching a 6-0, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva in her opening round. The American then went on to beat Reneta Zarazua, Dalma Galfi and Linda Noskova in her next three matches.

During her quarterfinals encounter, Anisimova got the better of veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Up next, she dismantled World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in her semifinals match. However, the 23-year-old's form crumbled during the finals and as the nerves got to her, she was dealt a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

After the match, Anisimova opened up about her mindset on overcoming her heartbreaking loss, saying,

“When I got back to the locker room, I kind of had that switch in my mind of, 'you know what, this is probably going to make you stronger in the end' and to not really dig myself down or put myself down after today. And just try and focus on how I can come out stronger after this.”

“I think it's honestly a fork in the road. It's whatever direction you want to go in. I'm going to choose the path of working towards my goals and to try and keep improving, hopefully put myself in more positions and opportunities like today,” she added.

Despite her stunning loss in the finals, Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon run will see her enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

