Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time in her career on Sunday (July 6), downing local favorite Sonay Kartal in straight sets. The Russian suffered due to a line-calling decision in the first set of the Round-of-16 match and took shots afterward, which some reactions from her peers on the WTA Tour.

Pavlyuchenkova came into this year's grasscourt Major with only two tournament appearances since 2019. However, that didn't deter the 34-year-old from playing some sublime tennis as she beat quality opponents like Naomi Osaka and Ashlyn Krueger en route to the second week at SW19.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then went blow-for-blow with Great Britain's Sonay Kartal on Sunday. Their bout was undermined by an electronic line-calling system controversy at 4-4, Ad-In, when a seemingly long shot hit by Kartal wasn't called out because the ELC had stopped functioning.

The former World No. 11 was subsequently furious with the umpire but ultimately kept her emotions in check to win the first set in a tiebreaker. There was no looking back for her from that point onwards as she completed a 7-6(3), 6-4 victory. Following her win, the 12-time WTA singles titlist took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her making it to the last eight with a cheeky caption.

"I will still see you on Tuesday 👀 😘 💜 @wimbledon," Pavlyuchenkova wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Amanda Anisimova, who also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last week, and Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, were both amused by Pavlyuchenkova's post if their laughing emoji reactions were anything to go by.

"🤣," Amanda Anisimova wrote in the replies to the Russian's Instagram post.

"😂," Rennae Stubbs wrote.

Via Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's Instagram replies

Two-time Major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova, meanwhile, wished the World No. 50 best of luck for the remainder of her campaign.

"Good luck!" Svetlana Kuznetova wrote.

Via Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's Instagram replies

Here are a few more reactions from some of her WTA colleagues:

"😂👏," Shelby Rogers wrote.

"Let's gooooooooo," Zheng Saisai wrote.

"👏👏👏😍😍😍," Elena Vesnina wrote.

Via Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's Instagram replies

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached 9 Grand Slam QFs

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has now recorded nine quarterfinal appearances at all four Majors, which is a testament to the successful singles career she has put together since turning pro in 2005. The 34-year-old has reached the last-eight stage at the Australian Open on four occasions (2017, 2019, 2020, 2025), the French Open twice (2011, 2023), Wimbledon twice (2016, 2025), and the US Open once (2011).

Pavlyuchenkova's best run at a Grand Slam tournament came at the 2021 French Open, which saw her beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Victoria Azarenka en route to her maiden Major singles final. In the summit clash, she unfortunately came up short in three sets to fellow first-time finalist Barbora Krejcikova.

