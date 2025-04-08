Amanda Anisimova all smiles in rejuvenating beach vacation with friend after Charleston Open heartbreak

Amanda Anisimova seemed to have enjoyed a rejuvenating beach vacation after being forced to retire at the 2025 Charleston Open. The American made a phenomenal run to the semifinals at the WTA 500 event but a hip injury forced her out of the tournament.

Anisimova, who has been enjoying a fairly impressive season this year, won the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, which also helped her reach a career-high ranking of 16. After some underwhelming runs in Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, the 23-year-old seemed to have found her rhythm back at the Charleston Open, where she kicked off her clay swing.

The American received a bye into the second round as a result of being the eighth seed, following which she decimated Veronika Kudermetova to have the perfect start to her campaign. She then ousted 10th seed Yulia Putintseva and stunned fourth seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6(1). She then faced a resurgent Sofia Kenin but had to retire at 2-5 down after struggling with a hip injury.

To get herself over her heartbreaking exit, Amanda Anisimova enjoyed a rejuvenating beach vacation with her friend Madison McDonough, a professional ballet dancer. She posted some highlights from her vacation on her Instagram story, which included a selfie with McDnough on the beach, a selfie with her while on a shopping trip, and more.

Via INSTAGRAM.

The American received a touching message from her compatriot Sofia Kenin after her retirement from the 2025 Charleston Open semifinal.

"It’s a long clay swing and she’s been playing some great tennis throughout the year" - Sofia Kenin sends consoling message to Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova competing at the 2025 Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin sent a consoling message to Amanda Anisimova after the latter's run at the 2025 Charleston Open came to a disappointing end. Kenin, during her on-court interview, wished the best for Anisimova and hoped to see her back on the court soon.

"I told her I hope she feels better and recovers well because it’s a long clay swing and she’s been playing some great tennis throughout the year. I wish her the best of luck and I really hope she feels better," Kenin said in the post match on-court interview.

Amanda Anisimova may require some time to return to action, however, it is worth noting that the American is currently sixth in the live rankings of the WTA Finals race. Sofia Kenin lost to Jessica Pegula in the Charleston Open final, but has managed to climb to 16th in the race.

