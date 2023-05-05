Amanda Anisimova has become the latest tennis player to announce her decision to take a break from the sport and focus on mental health. Naomi Osaka was the first one to talk about mental health in tennis.

The American took to Instagram to update the fans and the tennis world about her current status and when they can expect to see her back on the court. In the post, Anisimova, who recently lost in the first round of the Madrid Open, talked about suffering from "burnout" and described how tough it has become for her to continue playing at tennis tournaments on the WTA tour.

"Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments," Anisimova wrote in her post.

The 21-year-old went on to say that she has pushed herself as hard as she could to continue competing but couldn't bear it anymore. The World No. 46 is now going to take some time off to work on her mental health and regain the strength to be back on the court.

Amanda Anisimova also thanked her loyal fans for their continuous support and love.

"At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," her post further read.

Her decision likely means that in addition to missing the Rome Open, Anisimova will also not participate at the Roland Garros, where she reached the semi-finals in 2019. She will also likely be missing the Wimbledon Championships, where she was a quarterfinalist last year.

Amanda Anisimova struggles to rack up wins in 2023

Anisimova struggles in Madrid

Despite finishing a respectable 23rd on the WTA tour last year, Amanda Anisimova has struggled to keep up her form in 2023. She has managed to win only three matches across seven tournaments this year, emerging victorious in only two main draw matches.

The American, who has been ranked as high as World No. 21, was visibly seen struggling during her second round loss to Viktoria Azarenka in the Dubai Open, the same tournament where she won her last game on tour.

Amanda Anisimova has since been knocked out in the first round by lower-ranked players in her next three tournaments, most recently going down against World No. 107 Arantxa Rus in the opening round of the Madrid Open.

