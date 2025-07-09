Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, SF

13th seed Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday, July 10. The top seed didn't drop a set en route to the fourth round, although she encountered a stiff challenge from all four of her opponents.

Carson Branstine, Marie Bouzkova, Emma Raducanu and 24th seed Elise Mertens all gave Sabalenka a good workout. She then took on Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals, who almost bundled her out of the tournament. The Belarusian came roaring back to take the second set after losing the opener, though found herself down a break twice in the third set.

However, Sabalenka staged an escape act to register a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win. She's through to her fourth consecutive semifinal at Majors, and her third at Wimbledon. She's aiming to become the first woman to reach four Major finals in a row since Serena Williams did the same between US Open 2014 and Wimbledon 2015.

Anisimova commenced her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition job of Yulia Putintseva. Following another routine win over Renata Zarazua, Dalma Galfi and 30th seed Linda Noskova both pushed her to three sets, though she survived their onslaught in the end.

The American beat veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6 (9) in the quarterfinals, saving multiple set points in the second set. She has progressed to the semifinals at SW19 for the first time, and for the second time at a Major following her previous semifinal appearance at the French Open 2019.

Anisimova and Sabalenka are familiar rivals, with the former leading the latter 5-3 in the head-to-head record. The Belarusian won their most recent meeting at this year's French Open in two competitive sets. This will be their first career encounter on grass.

The two are the tour's strongest proponents of first-strike tennis. Both love to dictate the play and pull the trigger to hit a winner when the opportunity presents itself. They have contested some close matches in the past, and this one is likely to follow suit. On that note, here's everything to know about the schedule of their upcoming semifinal at Wimbledon:

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

They will contest their semifinal contest on Thursday and will kick off the day's proceedings on Centre Court.

Date: July 10, 2025.

Time: Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), 2:30 p.m. CEST, 8:30 a.m. ET, and 6:00 p.m. IST.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka's semifinal showdown at Wimbledon 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

