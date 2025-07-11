Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, Final

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will take on 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in the final of Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12. The Pole has been in fine form during the tournament, dropping only one set thus far. She handed Belinda Bencic a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown in the semifinals to book her berth in the final, her first at the venue and the sixth Major final of her career.

Ad

Anisimova has been tested from time to time, with three of her six matches at Wimbledon going the distance. Her semifinal contest against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also went down to the wire, with the American coming out on top 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after fighting for nearly three hours.

Anisimova's story has been incredible to witness. A highly-touted prodigy, she reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal as a 17-year-old at the French Open 2019. However, her father passed away a few months after that. The next couple of years were tough for her, with plenty of peaks and valleys. She eventually took a mental health break in 2023.

Ad

Trending

The American returned to the tour in 2024, and fell in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon in the middle of her comeback. A year later, she's into the championship round. She's the first American woman to make the final here since Serena Williams in 2019.

Swiatek has already secured her place in the pantheon of the greatest to ever play the sport. Her aura had dimmed over the past year after failing to even reach a final since her victory at the French Open 2024. She's now on the cusp of capturing her sixth Major title, as well as completing the "Surface Slam", winning a Major on all three surfaces.

Ad

Additionally, if Swiatek wins the final, then it would also be her 100th career win at the Major level. This will be the first career meeting between the two finalists. Both have their own goals to achieve, and given their current form, this could be a thrilling showdown for the title. On that note, here's how one can keep a track of their upcoming final at Wimbledon:

Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

They will fight for the title on Saturday and will contest the second match of the day on Centre Court.

Ad

Date: July 12, 2025.

Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time (BST), 5:00 p.m. CEST, 11:00 a.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. IST.

Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to witness Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek battling it out for the Wimbledon 2025 title:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More