Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details & more | Qatar Open 2025, Final

Amanda Anisimova and Jelena Ostapenko will face one another in the women's singles final at Qatar Open 2025. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Latvian previously beating the American 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of this very tournament back in 2022.

Anisimova started her run in Doha with a 6-3, 7-5 win over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and followed it up with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory over ninth seed Paula Badosa. The American then thrashed Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-0 in the third round to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, she faced Marta Kostyuk and came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and set up a semifinal clash with Ekaterina Alexandrova, who had previously triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula in Doha. Anisimova produced a fine performance and won 6-3, 6-3 to reach her second WTA 1000 final.

Ostapenko has been in sensational form lately, having not dropped a single set so far in Doha. The Latvian started her campaign with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito and then triumphed 7-6(5), 7-5 over 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova. She registered a second successive win over a seeded player by drubbing fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2 and reaching the quarterfinals.

Here, Ostapenko defeated Ons Jabeur by the same scoreline to book her place in the semifinals, where her opponent was second seed Iga Swiatek. The 27-year-old produced another commanding performance to win 6-3, 6-1 and maintain her 100% win record in five matches against the Pole. She thus reached her first WTA 1000 final since the 2018 Miami Open.

Whoever wins, will clinch their maiden WTA 1000 singles title. For Ostapenko, it would be a ninth singles title while Anisimova would win her third and her first since the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko match timing

The women's singles final between Anisimova and Ostapenko will take place after the women's doubles final between Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, and Jiang Xinyu and Fang Hsien-wu.

Match Timing: Approx. 7:30 pm local time, 11:30 am ET, 4:30 pm GMT, 10 pm IST.

Date: February 15, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko streaming details

Fans in the following countries can watch the women's singles final between Amanda Anisimova and Jelena Ostapenko on the respective channels and websites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

